Left Menu

Jos Buttler Climbs T20I Rankings, Surpasses Paul Stirling

England batsman Jos Buttler has become the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20I history, overtaking Ireland's Paul Stirling. Buttler achieved this milestone in the second T20I against West Indies, contributing to England's victory. With a robust knock of 47 runs, he continues his stellar form in the current series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:20 IST
Jos Buttler Climbs T20I Rankings, Surpasses Paul Stirling
Jos Buttler. (Photo- @englandcricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable achievement, England's Jos Buttler has surpassed Ireland's Paul Stirling to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of T20 International cricket. This milestone was reached during the second T20I against the West Indies in Bristol, where Buttler showcased his prowess with a spirited display.

Buttler, known for his explosive batting, scored 47 runs off 36 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, marking a significant contribution to the match. His consistent performance has cemented his position at the forefront of England's batting lineup, now boasting 3,678 runs from 136 matches.

England triumphed over the West Indies, securing a 2-0 series lead, thanks in part to Buttler's steady hand and an admirable final push from teammates like Harry Brook and Tom Banton. Luke Wood earned the 'Player of the Match' accolade for his impressive bowling figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025