Jos Buttler Climbs T20I Rankings, Surpasses Paul Stirling
England batsman Jos Buttler has become the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20I history, overtaking Ireland's Paul Stirling. Buttler achieved this milestone in the second T20I against West Indies, contributing to England's victory. With a robust knock of 47 runs, he continues his stellar form in the current series.
In a remarkable achievement, England's Jos Buttler has surpassed Ireland's Paul Stirling to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of T20 International cricket. This milestone was reached during the second T20I against the West Indies in Bristol, where Buttler showcased his prowess with a spirited display.
Buttler, known for his explosive batting, scored 47 runs off 36 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, marking a significant contribution to the match. His consistent performance has cemented his position at the forefront of England's batting lineup, now boasting 3,678 runs from 136 matches.
England triumphed over the West Indies, securing a 2-0 series lead, thanks in part to Buttler's steady hand and an admirable final push from teammates like Harry Brook and Tom Banton. Luke Wood earned the 'Player of the Match' accolade for his impressive bowling figures.
