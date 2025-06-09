Temba Bavuma: Leading Proteas with Grit and Grace

As South Africa gears up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on June 11, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been reflecting on his Test cricket journey over the last five years. Since December 2019, he has emerged as South Africa's leading run-scorer in Test matches, boasting an average of nearly 50. Bavuma leads the Proteas to their inaugural WTC final after finishing atop the 2023-25 standings with a 69.44% points percentage.

Bavuma told ESPNcricinfo that his statistical performance in the last four to five years highlights his solid contributions to the team. Since early 2020, he has amassed 1794 runs in 24 matches, achieving an average of 48.48 and a strike rate of 50. His achievements include three centuries and 11 half-centuries, making him the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the current WTC cycle. Despite external skepticism, Bavuma is unbothered, focusing on his growth and consistency over time.

Ranked sixth in the ICC Test rankings, Bavuma believes his journey is defined by experiences rather than numbers. He has faced various challenges, which, he says, have built his resilience and readiness for anything. Initially, as captain, off-field team issues distracted him from his batting responsibilities. However, he now finds strength in overcoming those adversities, confident in his growth as a player and a leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)