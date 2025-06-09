T20 Cricket: America's Next Cultural Sensation?

Indian-American businessman Sanjay Govil is spearheading an ambitious effort to introduce Twenty20 (T20) cricket as the latest cultural phenomenon in the United States. Following the paths blazed by yoga and Bollywood weddings, Govil believes T20 cricket holds the potential to captivate American audiences.

Previously, investors have attempted to break into the U.S. sports league market, only to be overshadowed by the popularity of baseball, basketball, and American football. However, Govil, supported by tech moguls like Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Silicon Valley's Anand Rajaraman, is confident that the fast-paced, dynamic version of cricket will carve out its own niche in the U.S.

Having secured a franchise in the Major League Cricket (MLC), Govil is also drawing on lessons from the commercial success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to nurture domestic talent and expand the sport's fanbase. With cricket's return to the 2028 Olympics, Govil sees this as a catalyst for elevating the sport's presence stateside.

(With inputs from agencies.)