Keshav Maharaj and South Africa's Quest for Cricket Glory

Keshav Maharaj aspires to emulate Graeme Smith's South African cricket team by winning the World Test Championship. South Africa, strong after seven Test victories, faces Australia at Lord's, a venue of past triumphs. The team draws inspiration from historic successes while Maharaj nears personal milestones.

At the World Test Championship final, beginning Wednesday, Keshav Maharaj aims to echo the success of Graeme Smith's legendary South African cricket team. Maharaj's team, on the heels of seven consecutive Test victories, is set to challenge Australia at Lord's — a stage of past Proteas triumphs.

The seasoned spinner, reflecting on the past, is fueled by memories of South Africa's rise to world number one at this very venue 13 years ago. The team's blend of youth and experience has created a formidable squad poised to reclaim the ICC Test Championship mace.

As Maharaj nears his personal milestone of 200 Test wickets, he prioritizes team success over individual accolades. Despite past near-misses in ICC tournaments, the Proteas hope this championship presents the opportunity to finally capture the elusive title that has long been out of reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

