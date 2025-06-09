Zander Fagerson Out, Finlay Bealham In For Lions Tour

Scotland's Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia due to a calf injury. The rugby star hasn't recovered after being sidelined during training with Glasgow Warriors, prompting the decision to include Ireland's Finlay Bealham in the squad.

"It's a tough break for Zander, but Finlay has a chance to prove himself," said Lions head coach Andy Farrell, acknowledging the realities of professional rugby. The squad has begun training in Dublin and will continue preparation in Portugal.

With five tour games in the lineup, including a warm-up against Argentina on June 20, the Lions will commence their tests in Brisbane on July 19, followed by matches on July 26 and August 2.

