Luciano Spalletti ended his stint as Italy's manager with a 2-0 victory over Moldova in their World Cup qualifying match. Despite the win, Italy's performance was lackluster, underscoring why a change in leadership is essential. Spalletti announced his dismissal after a 3-0 defeat against Norway.

Italy's match against Moldova featured goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso. The team's slow build-up play struggled to beat Moldova's defenses, with Raspadori securing the first goal. Italy doubled their lead through a collaborative effort between Riccardo Orsolini, Davide Frattesi, and Cambiaso.

Spalletti, whose name was booed by the crowd, expressed disappointment with the team's struggle. His departure marks a turning point for Italy, with fans hopeful for improvement under a new coach, possibly Claudio Ranieri, given the team's challenging start in the qualifiers.

