Spalletti's Farewell: Italy Scrapes to Victory Amidst Change
Italy's manager Luciano Spalletti concluded his tenure with a 2-0 home win against Moldova in a World Cup qualifier. Despite the victory, the team's uninspired performance underlined the need for new leadership. Spalletti's departure followed Italy's earlier 3-0 loss to Norway, marking an uncertain phase for the national team.
Italy's match against Moldova featured goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso. The team's slow build-up play struggled to beat Moldova's defenses, with Raspadori securing the first goal. Italy doubled their lead through a collaborative effort between Riccardo Orsolini, Davide Frattesi, and Cambiaso.
Spalletti, whose name was booed by the crowd, expressed disappointment with the team's struggle. His departure marks a turning point for Italy, with fans hopeful for improvement under a new coach, possibly Claudio Ranieri, given the team's challenging start in the qualifiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
