Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Yorkshire's Roster

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad will play for Yorkshire in the County Championship and One-Day Cup. Joining the team in July, Gaikwad aims to strengthen Yorkshire's batting lineup. With international experience, he looks to contribute in crucial matches as Yorkshire seeks to improve its Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:49 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Yorkshire's Roster
Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian cricket sensation, has signed with Yorkshire for the upcoming County Championship Division One and the One-Day Cup.

Gaikwad is set to link up with Yorkshire before their match against Surrey and will remain with the team until the end of the season, as confirmed by Yorkshire's official portal.

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath is optimistic about Gaikwad's impact, highlighting his versatile batting skills and potential to bring a winning edge to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025