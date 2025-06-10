Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Yorkshire's Roster
Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad will play for Yorkshire in the County Championship and One-Day Cup. Joining the team in July, Gaikwad aims to strengthen Yorkshire's batting lineup. With international experience, he looks to contribute in crucial matches as Yorkshire seeks to improve its Championship standings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian cricket sensation, has signed with Yorkshire for the upcoming County Championship Division One and the One-Day Cup.
Gaikwad is set to link up with Yorkshire before their match against Surrey and will remain with the team until the end of the season, as confirmed by Yorkshire's official portal.
Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath is optimistic about Gaikwad's impact, highlighting his versatile batting skills and potential to bring a winning edge to the team.
