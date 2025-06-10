Bellingham Legacy Continues: Jobe Joins Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of football star Jude Bellingham, has signed a significant five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund, a renowned German club. This move comes after Jobe's recent triumph with Sunderland, aiding their return to the Premier League. His decision reportedly snubbed an offer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund's managing director, Lars Ricken, expressed confidence in Jobe's skills, citing his maturity and intelligence on the field. The club hopes Jobe will emulate Jude's impact when he nearly led Dortmund to a Bundesliga title. Now 19, Jobe takes the next step in his career, sharing traits with his brother while adding his unique experience and style.

Jobe is eager to debut in the Club World Cup in the U.S., where he will don number 77 for Dortmund. The team's initial matches are set against clubs from Brazil, South Africa, and South Korea, with expectations high for Jobe to leave a strong impression early on in his new chapter.