Madhya Pradesh League Season Two: Gwalior Cheetahs versus Chambal Ghariyals to Kick Off

The highly anticipated second season of Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) begins with a thrilling showdown between Gwalior Cheetahs and newcomers Chambal Ghariyals, scheduled for June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. The match promises to ignite a fierce regional rivalry between these cricket-loving centers.

The inclusion of Chambal Ghariyals, stepping into the league for the first time, propels the intensity of this competition. Both teams are determined to set a commanding tone for the season. Madhav Singhania, CEO of JK Cement and spearheading the Gwalior Cheetahs, expressed a vision driven by unity and excellence, aligned with the team's progressive goals.

On their debut in MPL T20, Chambal Ghariyals aim to make a notable impact, led by Shubham Sharma. Supported by invaluable experience from IPL pacer Kuldeep Sen, the Ghariyals' strategy is focused on fostering young talent while leveraging the league's platform for recognizing regional cricketing prowess.

