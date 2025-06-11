World Cup 2026: Reassuring Fans Amid Immigration Concerns

As the countdown begins for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are addressing international fan concerns about U.S. immigration policies. President Donald Trump's recent travel bans and immigration crackdowns have raised alarm among event planners and fans alike.

In Los Angeles, host city officials are planning events to reassure attendees. Celebrities and soccer icons will be attending celebrations, while leaders condemn federal actions they view as authoritarian. New York-New Jersey also hosted a lively event at Ellis Island, marking the year-to-go milestone.

Local committees remain optimistic, striving to ensure a smooth and secure tournament. Despite geopolitics, the aim is to welcome global fans and maintain tournament integrity. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and local leaders, like Miami's Alina Hudak, emphasize preparedness amid evolving political climates.