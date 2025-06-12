Left Menu

Gold Cup Kicks Off Amidst Protests in Los Angeles

CONCACAF is closely monitoring the situation in Los Angeles as protests over immigration raids continue, potentially affecting the Gold Cup opening match at SoFi Stadium. The organization emphasizes safety as a top priority, while Los Angeles prepares for additional matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

CONCACAF is staying vigilant amid ongoing protests in Los Angeles, sparked by recent immigration raids, as the Gold Cup's opening match approaches. Concerns grow over the potential impact on the tournament, set to begin with Mexico versus the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

The Confederation assured that the safety and well-being of all involved are paramount. With the tournament kickoff scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, officials are committed to ensuring a secure and inclusive sporting event.

Adding to the city's sporting calendar, Los Angeles will also host FIFA Club World Cup matches, including a high-profile face-off between Paris St Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday.

