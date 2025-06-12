Sporting's Firm Stance: No Cut-Price Exit for Gyokeres

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has refuted claims that the club would part with their star Swedish striker, Viktor Gyokeres, for a reduced fee of 70 million euros, despite interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal.

Varandas clarified that Gyokeres, who has been instrumental in recent league triumphs, remains without any offers from other clubs. The 27-year-old's contract includes a hefty 100 million euro release clause, but Varandas stated they are not insisting on this amount.

Varandas has informed Gyokeres' agent that setting a specific transfer fee is futile, as market conditions could shift unpredictably. While not demanding the full release clause, Sporting is prepared to evaluate future offers without a predetermined price.

