Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shocks Nation

Shubman Gill, recently appointed as the Test cricket captain for India, expressed profound sorrow following the devastating crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 passengers including 12 crew members, crashed in the Meghani Nagar area shortly after lifting off.

Reacting to the tragic event, Gill took to Instagram to voice his condolences and solidarity. He stated: "Shaken by the heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. In this hour of grief, sending prayers to all those affected, and strength to the brave souls helping on the ground." Gill's message joins a chorus of similar sentiments from cricketers and public figures around the world.

Flight AI171, which commenced its journey from Ahmedabad international airport at 1338 hours, was destined for London's Gatwick airport. The passenger list included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese. In response to the disaster, Air India has established a dedicated hotline at 1800 5691 444 for more information.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-time LTC with over 8,200 hours of flying experience. First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 hours of experience, assisted him. According to ATC records, the aircraft lifted off from runway 23 at 1339 IST. It issued a Mayday call but ceased communication shortly thereafter.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the aircraft plummet to the ground outside the airport perimeter, emitting thick black smoke from the impact site. The authorities and rescue personnel have been working tirelessly to manage the scene and offer aid to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)