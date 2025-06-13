In a spirited defense, Lewis Hamilton has thrown his weight behind Fred Vasseur, the current Ferrari team boss, amid swirling speculation of his potential replacement. Despite Ferrari's struggle to secure a victory in nine races this season, Hamilton confidently dismissed any rumors of Vasseur's ousting.

Describing the speculation as 'nonsense,' Hamilton emphasized his faith in Vasseur's leadership, underscoring the Frenchman's pivotal role in his move to Ferrari. He asserts that no change is needed, advocating for stability as the team prepares for future triumphs and reiterating his long-term commitment to Ferrari.

Hamilton, eager for a record-breaking eighth title, stresses the importance of continuity with Vasseur. Reflecting on his unwavering commitment, he assures fans of his dedication to Ferrari, despite a challenging season and pre-mature talk of retirement. Ferrari hasn't clinched a championship since 2008, but Hamilton remains optimistic under Vasseur's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)