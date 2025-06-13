Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Prepares for Club World Cup Amid Immigration Protests

The first round of the Club World Cup begins in Miami with heightened security by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, sparking anxiety amid protests against President Trump's immigration policies. Concerns are fueled by language in a now-deleted CBP post about security presence at the event.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plans to bolster security at the first round of the Club World Cup, which kicks off in Miami with Inter Miami facing Egypt's Al Ahly. This heightened presence comes as protests persist across the United States against President Trump's immigration policies.

A CBP social media post about security measures, which has since been deleted, has caused unease among fans anticipated to attend the tournament. Former DHS official Tom Warrick commented on the language used, noting that while security presence is standard for major events, the communication might have heightened concerns inadvertently.

The Club World Cup serves as an appetizer for the 2026 World Cup, aiming to boost soccer's popularity in the U.S. However, the current atmosphere is tense, with some fans worried about attending amidst immigration enforcement actions. Despite the fears, advocates like Jorge Loweree acknowledge soccer's growing U.S. popularity is partly due to immigrants.

