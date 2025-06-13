Summer McIntosh Swims Her Way to Legend Status with Record-Breaking Performance
Canadian swimming phenomenon Summer McIntosh shatters three long-course world records at the Canadian swimming trials, reminiscent of Michael Phelps' achievements in 2008. At just 18, McIntosh is poised for further success at the upcoming World Championships in Singapore, where she aims to extend her record-breaking streak.
Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh has made history by breaking three individual long-course world records in a single meet, a feat not achieved since Michael Phelps in 2008.
With her record-breaking performances at the Canadian swimming trials, McIntosh is now eyeing even greater success at the upcoming World Championships in Singapore, where she will compete in five individual events.
At just 18, McIntosh is already a leading figure in Canadian swimming, following in the footsteps of her Olympian mother and sister, while working closely with coach Fred Vergnoux to push the limits of her swimming capabilities.
