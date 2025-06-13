Aiden Markram's Historic Century Drives South Africa in WTC Final

In a historic display of cricketing prowess, South Africa's Aiden Markram has etched his name in the annals of cricket by becoming the first Proteas player to score a century in an ICC tournament final. The remarkable milestone was achieved during the World Test Championship Final 2025 against Australia at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

This achievement places Markram alongside the likes of celebrated South African batsmen such as Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, and David Miller, who have previously scored centuries in crucial ICC knockout matches. As the Proteas edge closer to securing their first World Test Championship title, they find themselves fewer than 70 runs away from a historic victory against Australia.

By the end of the second session on the third day of the WTC final, South Africa had amassed 213 runs in 56 overs, thanks to a resilient century partnership between Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. The South African skipper, battling a hamstring injury, contributed a valiant 65 to the team's chase. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc's heroic innings had propelled Australia to a total of 207 earlier, setting a target of 282 for the Proteas.