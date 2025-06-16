Left Menu

India-Pakistan Clash Set for Neutral Ground in Women's ODI World Cup

India's Women's ODI World Cup match against Pakistan will take place at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. India chose Colombo as a neutral location, following the hybrid model after avoiding travel to Pakistan. India begins their campaign against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, with other matches scheduled across various cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:53 IST
India's marquee Women's ODI World Cup match against Pakistan is scheduled to be held at the neutral R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, as announced by the ICC on Monday.

The decision to use Colombo as a neutral venue follows a hybrid model agreed upon for this year's Champions Trophy and beyond, after India avoided traveling to Pakistan.

India will launch their campaign against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30 and play Bangladesh on October 26 at the same venue. Other notable matches include confrontations with South Africa, Australia, England, and New Zealand across cities, as India aims for their first title while Australia holds the defending champion status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

