Left Menu

Ball-Tampering Allegations Roil Tamil Nadu Premier League

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) faces controversy as Seicham Madurai Panthers accuse the R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons of ball-tampering during a match. The Panthers claim Dragons used chemically treated towels to alter the ball. TNPL demands evidence for these claims, dismissing them as speculative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:58 IST
Ball-Tampering Allegations Roil Tamil Nadu Premier League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Premier League is embroiled in controversy after Seicham Madurai Panthers leveled allegations of ball-tampering against the R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons.

The Panthers claim that the Dragons used towels 'treated with chemicals' during a match at Salem to tamper with the ball. These accusations follow an observed match incident where towels, allegedly provided by the state cricket association, were used to dry the ball under umpire supervision.

TNPL organizers are now demanding concrete evidence from the Panthers to support their claims, which they view as speculative. No officials or referees reported any issues during the match, urging the TNPL to consider an internal probe while dismissing complaints as lacking substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025