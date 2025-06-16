Ball-Tampering Allegations Roil Tamil Nadu Premier League
The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) faces controversy as Seicham Madurai Panthers accuse the R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons of ball-tampering during a match. The Panthers claim Dragons used chemically treated towels to alter the ball. TNPL demands evidence for these claims, dismissing them as speculative.
The Tamil Nadu Premier League is embroiled in controversy after Seicham Madurai Panthers leveled allegations of ball-tampering against the R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons.
The Panthers claim that the Dragons used towels 'treated with chemicals' during a match at Salem to tamper with the ball. These accusations follow an observed match incident where towels, allegedly provided by the state cricket association, were used to dry the ball under umpire supervision.
TNPL organizers are now demanding concrete evidence from the Panthers to support their claims, which they view as speculative. No officials or referees reported any issues during the match, urging the TNPL to consider an internal probe while dismissing complaints as lacking substance.
