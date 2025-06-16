LEGEN-Z T10 League: From Streets to Stardom

The LEGEN-Z T10 League, heralded as India's most prominent tennis ball cricket competition, has successfully completed physical trials in Noida and Pune. This milestone reflects the league's commitment to transforming street cricketers into national celebrities. The trials attracted an impressive turnout, leading to the selection of 45 players from Noida and 36 from Pune for subsequent rounds.

The selected participants progress toward a televised league, aligning with the league's vision of spotlighting grassroots talent. The final trials are scheduled for June 16 in Hyderabad, where 120 to 150 players will vie for a prestigious spot. Only 72 will earn the Diamond Tickets, securing their place in the league's inaugural season.

Chiranjeev Dubey, the founder and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the discovered talent, emphasizing the league's mission to provide opportunities at the grassroots level. Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, also the league's chairman, lauded the raw talent and its potential for national impact, as reflected in the rigorous evaluations conducted.

In a sign of the league's growing appeal, former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs' son has registered. Gibbs highlighted the role of tennis ball cricket in developing young players. The league, with its 'Gali Se TV Tak' slogan, aims to uplift local cricketers to national renown.

