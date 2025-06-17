Left Menu

Stalemate at MetLife: Fluminense and Dortmund's Club World Cup Clash Ends in Draw

Fluminense secured a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in their Club World Cup opener at MetLife Stadium, dominated by the Brazilian side. Despite controlling the first half, Fluminense missed several chances, while Dortmund's Gregor Kobel's critical saves ensured the stalemate continued until the final whistle.

In a tightly contested match at MetLife Stadium, Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund kicked off their Club World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw. Despite enjoying overwhelming support from the crowd, the Brazilian team couldn't capitalize on their first-half dominance, leaving opportunities unfulfilled.

Dortmund, on the other hand, faced challenges throughout the match, failing to record any shots on goal during the first half. However, their goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a pivotal role, delivering a string of impressive saves to keep the German side in the game.

The stalemate persisted despite late efforts from both teams. Dortmund now prepares to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Cincinnati, while Fluminense gears up for another challenge against Ulsan HD back at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

