Mbappe's Fever Puts Real Madrid's Club World Cup Opener in Doubt

Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal after missing training with a fever. The French star's participation will be determined by new manager Xabi Alonso hours before the match.

Mbappe has been a crucial part of Real Madrid, especially as the squad lacks another recognized centre forward following Endrick's injury. Alonso faces a strategic dilemma as his team prepares for the tournament.

Real Madrid, considered one of the tournament favorites, needs a strong defensive unit to capitalize on their past successes. Al-Hilal, the AFC Champions League 2021 winners, will seize any weakness in their lineup. The group also includes Pachuca and RB Salzburg.

