Mbappe's Fever Puts Real Madrid's Club World Cup Opener in Doubt

Kylian Mbappe might miss Real Madrid's opening Club World Cup match due to a fever. New manager Xabi Alonso will decide on his participation shortly before the match. With Mbappe being a key player and no alternative forward available, Real Madrid faces a potential tactical challenge ahead of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:02 IST
Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal after missing training with a fever. The French star's participation will be determined by new manager Xabi Alonso hours before the match.

Mbappe has been a crucial part of Real Madrid, especially as the squad lacks another recognized centre forward following Endrick's injury. Alonso faces a strategic dilemma as his team prepares for the tournament.

Real Madrid, considered one of the tournament favorites, needs a strong defensive unit to capitalize on their past successes. Al-Hilal, the AFC Champions League 2021 winners, will seize any weakness in their lineup. The group also includes Pachuca and RB Salzburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

