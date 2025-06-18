Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur's Emotional Coaching Shakeup

Ange Postecoglou was dismissed as Tottenham's coach despite securing the club's first major trophy in 17 years. Chairman Daniel Levy cited a poor league season as the reason. The club appointed Thomas Frank as the new coach, aiming for a fresh competitive start across all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou

Sacking coach Ange Postecoglou was a tough decision for Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy, especially after Postecoglou led the team to their first trophy in 17 years. However, Levy felt change was necessary due to a poor Premier League performance.

Despite the split among fans, Levy expressed gratitude for Postecoglou's contributions, acknowledging the team's fifth-place finish in his debut season and their Europa League triumph. Levy stressed the necessity to excel across all competitions, prompting the decision for a managerial change.

Tottenham has appointed former Brentford manager Thomas Frank, identifying him as an intelligent and effective communicator, to lead their new strategy. Tottenham hopes to build from their recent success with renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

