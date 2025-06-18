Sergio Ramos Shines as Inter Milan Held to Draw in Club World Cup Opener

Inter Milan faced a challenging start in the Club World Cup as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey during their opener. The match, which was Inter's first since their Champions League final defeat, saw a dazzling header from veteran Spanish star Sergio Ramos, capturing the enthusiastic pro-Mexican crowd in Southern California.

Inter's Lautaro Martínez managed to level the score late in the first half, but despite dominating the field with 62% possession, they struggled to find a second goal. Monterrey's defense stood firm, limiting their opportunities to capitalize on one shot on target.

This match also marked the debut of both Monterrey's coach Domènec Torrent and Inter manager Cristian Chivu, with the latter introducing a largely altered lineup from their previous heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. Both teams now set their sights on advancing in a group that includes River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)