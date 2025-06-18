Security Alert: Stalking Incident Involving Tennis Star Emma Raducanu
A man accused of stalking tennis player Emma Raducanu was blocked from obtaining Wimbledon tickets after being red-flagged by security. He previously exhibited alarming behavior at the Dubai Championships, causing distress to Raducanu. He was ejected and detained, later promising to stay away from her.
A man accused of stalking tennis player Emma Raducanu was blocked from acquiring Wimbledon tickets due to a security alert, reported British media sources on Tuesday. The All England Club's system flagged his name, preventing him from attending the prestigious tournament.
The individual attempted to secure tickets through the public ballot for Wimbledon's Grand Slam, slated to begin on June 30. However, his history of alarming behavior towards Raducanu raised concerns among security.
In February at the Dubai Championships, the 22-year-old U.S. Open champion grew distressed upon seeing the man in the crowd, prompting her to seek refuge and express difficulty in playing her match. Following this incident, he was removed and subsequently detained by Dubai police, signing a document to maintain his distance from the athlete.
