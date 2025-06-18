Tennis Tensions: AITA Power Struggle Reaches Court

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) finds itself at the center of a legal and administrative storm. AITA President Anil Jain, targeted by a no-confidence motion last year, has petitioned the Delhi High Court to invalidate federation elections held in September 2024.

This move has irked Executive Committee (EC) members, prompting calls for a meeting on June 27. Meanwhile, the elections results remain sealed, pending a court petition challenging their validity by Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja.

Jain has argued the elections should be voided and opposed appointing a Committee of Administrators, warning of international backlash. However, EC members criticized Jain's unilateral action, claiming decisions of such magnitude require EC approval. The unfolding scenario hints at a deepening rift within AITA's hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)