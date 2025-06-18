Tennis Tensions: AITA Power Struggle Reaches Court
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is embroiled in a controversy as its President, Anil Jain, has sought legal intervention to nullify its 2024 elections. Allegations of misuse of position, unapproved actions, and constitutional conflicts have led to internal dissension, with members calling for a decisive Executive Committee meeting.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) finds itself at the center of a legal and administrative storm. AITA President Anil Jain, targeted by a no-confidence motion last year, has petitioned the Delhi High Court to invalidate federation elections held in September 2024.
This move has irked Executive Committee (EC) members, prompting calls for a meeting on June 27. Meanwhile, the elections results remain sealed, pending a court petition challenging their validity by Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja.
Jain has argued the elections should be voided and opposed appointing a Committee of Administrators, warning of international backlash. However, EC members criticized Jain's unilateral action, claiming decisions of such magnitude require EC approval. The unfolding scenario hints at a deepening rift within AITA's hierarchy.
