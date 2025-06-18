Left Menu

Eben Etzebeth Addresses Fitness Concerns Ahead of Rugby Season

Rugby star Eben Etzebeth reassures fans about his fitness as he aims to extend his Springbok record in an intense international season. Despite recent injuries with the Sharks, Etzebeth remains confident in his readiness for upcoming matches against Italy, Georgia, and South Africa's Rugby Championship defense.

Updated: 18-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:40 IST
South African rugby powerhouse Eben Etzebeth has alleviated concerns about his health as the national team gears up for an eventful international season. The formidable lock, who boasts 131 caps, is eager to return to form despite a recent injury-laden club season with the Sharks.

Etzebeth, speaking to reporters, acknowledged his setback with injuries and concussions that sidelined him for over four months. However, he maintains that his time off has allowed him to recover and prepare for crucial tests against Italy and Georgia, as well as the Rugby Championship.

Expressing optimism, Etzebeth shares that this break may have provided him the freshness necessary for the demanding rugby schedule, which includes competitions like the United Rugby Championship and European club matches. The Springboks have a busy year ahead, with 14 matches planned, starting with a non-cap game against the Barbarians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

