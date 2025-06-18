Left Menu

Tilak Varma Joins Hampshire: Rising Star Set to Shine in County Championship

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma signs with Hampshire for four matches in the Rothesay County Championship. The young allrounder, known for his impressive T20 stats, is expected to bring formidable talent and experience to the team, marking his debut against Essex on June 22.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:16 IST
Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has signed with Hampshire to participate in four matches of the Rothesay County Championship from June 22 to August 1.

The 22-year-old left-handed allrounder from Hyderabad will make his debut against Essex at Chelmsford, marking his entry into English county cricket.

Varma, known for his T20 prowess, has played 29 matches for India, amassing 749 runs, including two centuries against South Africa. He continues to shine with an average of 49.93 in T20Is, placing him among the top batters globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

