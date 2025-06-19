Left Menu

Ruben Selles Steps in as Sheffield United Manager

Sheffield United appoints Ruben Selles as the new manager after Chris Wilder's departure post-failed Premier League promotion. Selles, previously at Southampton and Reading, successfully kept Hull City in the Championship. Wilder, who led Sheffield to third place, exits with fond memories despite the playoff final loss to Sunderland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:45 IST
Sheffield United has appointed Ruben Selles as manager after Chris Wilder's departure, following a disappointing attempt to secure Premier League promotion, the Championship club announced on Wednesday.

Selles, who has prior experience managing Southampton and Reading, took charge of Hull City last December, pulling them up from the Championship's bottom to safety by season's end, thanks to a narrow goal difference. Wilder's earlier contract extension with Sheffield United was cut short after they finished third in the Championship but lost the playoff final to Sunderland, who scored a decisive goal in stoppage time.

Sheffield United confirmed in a statement that Wilder's exit was mutually agreed upon. Wilder, recognized for elevating the club to notable achievements such as a Steel City derby double, expressed his disappointment at leaving his beloved club. Despite leading Sheffield United over 300 times, his second tenure ends, similar to his first in March 2021, when the team was relegated from the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

