Shubman Gill Leads India into New Cricket Era with Sublime Performance

India's cricket landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Shubman Gill, in his debut Test as captain, delivered an outstanding performance that anchored India's commanding position against England in Leeds. Gill's masterful unbeaten 127, characterized by impeccable footwork and exquisite drives, caught the eye of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly, speaking to PTI, praised Gill's improved footwork and predicted a bright future for the young captain if he maintains this form in challenging overseas conditions. He highlighted that Gill could score abundantly abroad, given his newfound control. The expert also expressed confidence in India's domestic cricket system, which continues to produce cricketing talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

This series is marked as a transitional phase for Indian cricket, with the absence of legends like Virat Kohli. Despite this, Ganguly remains optimistic about the team's prospects, citing the depth of talent waiting to shine on the international stage. He also noted the strategic changes Rishabh Pant has made to his game, which could benefit India across formats. With strategic use of bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, India looks poised for success under Gill's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)