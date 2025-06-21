Left Menu

Thrilling Victories in Hockey India Masters Cup 2025: Day 4 Highlights

Day 4 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 delivered thrilling victories for Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Tamil Nadu. Nail-biting performances, including a stunning 11-0 victory by Tamil Nadu's men's team against Andhra Pradesh, showcased the determination and skill of participating teams.

A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Day four of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 witnessed captivating matches, with extraordinary performances dominating the field. In the women's category, triumphant wins were secured by the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab. Meanwhile, the men's segment saw impressive victories for Hockey Chandigarh and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, according to a press statement from Hockey India.

The day's action-packed slate began with Hockey Association of Odisha narrowly defeating the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 2-1. The game was marked by Sarita Lakra's remarkable brace (17', 27'), proving decisive against Tamil Nadu's lone goal from Saumya (28'). In a gripping encounter, Hockey Punjab clinched a 1-0 victory over Hockey Haryana, thanks to Captain Amandeep Kaur's decisive 52nd-minute goal.

In men's matches, Hockey Chandigarh triumphed over Manipur Hockey with a commanding 5-1, featuring individual goals from Sanjiv Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Vikram Saini, and Amitsingh Rajput. Meanwhile, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu dominated their match against Hockey Andhra Pradesh, finishing with a resounding 11-0. This standout performance was highlighted by the efforts of Captain Adam Antony Sinclair and Cedric Marcellin D Cruz, while teammates contributed to the emphatic victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

