Indian Snooker Stars Gear Up for Asian Championships

Indian snooker champions Kamal Chawla and Pankaj Advani lead India's charge at the upcoming ACBS Asian 6-Red and Asian Team Snooker Championships. Other notable players include Paras Gupta, Pushpender Singh, Brijesh Damani, and Aditya Mehta. The events will showcase India's top talent in snooker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:21 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Indian snooker titans Kamal Chawla and Pankaj Advani are set to spearhead India's efforts in the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship and the Asian Team Snooker Championship, starting Sunday.

In addition to the seasoned Kamal Chawla, national champion Paras Gupta and Pushpender Singh will test their mettle in the shorter format. Meanwhile, Advani aims to steer India back to glory in the team championship that commences on Thursday.

Chawla, who triumphed in last year's World 6-Red tournament, remains focused on each match. With a formidable Indian squad comprising Brijesh Damani and Aditya Mehta, anticipation runs high for their performance in these prestigious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

