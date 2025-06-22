Left Menu

Club World Cup Faces Attendance Dilemma Amidst Ambitious Expansion

The Club World Cup in the U.S. struggles with fluctuating attendance figures, despite being marketed as a premier global soccer event. While some matches attract large crowds, others, like Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Ulsan HD in Orlando, see notably low turnout, raising questions about fan interest and ticket pricing.

Miami | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:24 IST
The kickoff of the Club World Cup in the United States has revealed a puzzling issue: empty seats. Despite its promotion as soccer's new global spectacle, stadium attendances have been inconsistent, with some venues experiencing disappointingly sparse crowds.

Matches held in vast U.S. stadiums anticipated enthusiastic turnout echoing the fervor seen worldwide. However, the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD in Orlando witnessed a meager turnout, contradicting expectations set by FIFA.

Ticket pricing strategies and delays caused by unpredictable storms are speculated to be contributing factors to the low attendance. Furthermore, Lionel Messi's appearance in Atlanta failed to fill the stadium, prompting reflections on the tournament's draw among global soccer fans.

