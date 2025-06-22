Club World Cup Faces Attendance Dilemma Amidst Ambitious Expansion
The Club World Cup in the U.S. struggles with fluctuating attendance figures, despite being marketed as a premier global soccer event. While some matches attract large crowds, others, like Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Ulsan HD in Orlando, see notably low turnout, raising questions about fan interest and ticket pricing.
- Country:
- United States
The kickoff of the Club World Cup in the United States has revealed a puzzling issue: empty seats. Despite its promotion as soccer's new global spectacle, stadium attendances have been inconsistent, with some venues experiencing disappointingly sparse crowds.
Matches held in vast U.S. stadiums anticipated enthusiastic turnout echoing the fervor seen worldwide. However, the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD in Orlando witnessed a meager turnout, contradicting expectations set by FIFA.
Ticket pricing strategies and delays caused by unpredictable storms are speculated to be contributing factors to the low attendance. Furthermore, Lionel Messi's appearance in Atlanta failed to fill the stadium, prompting reflections on the tournament's draw among global soccer fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Club World Cup
- FIFA
- attendance
- soccer
- fans
- Orlando
- Miami
- ticket prices
- PSG
- Messi
ALSO READ
BTS Members Discharged: Fans Celebrate K-pop Icons' Return
BTS Members Reunite After Military Service, Fans Anticipate Comeback
World Cup 2026: Reassuring Fans Amid Immigration Concerns
Miami's Countdown to 2026 World Cup Amid Immigration Concerns
Boca Juniors Ignite Miami in Thrilling Draw Against Benfica