Harry Brook's Counter-Attack Leaves England-India Test Tantalizingly Even

Nasser Hussain praised Harry Brook for his counter-attacking play against Jasprit Bumrah, leaving the England-India Test match evenly poised. England ended the first session at 327/5, trailing by 144 runs, with Brook contributing a pivotal fifty and partnerships with Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith. The match balance hinges on Bumrah's upcoming spell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:29 IST
Harry Brook (Photo: @YorkshireCCC X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping contest between England and India, former captain Nasser Hussain has lauded batter Harry Brook's assertive play against top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Brook's counter-attacking fifty, complemented by alliances with Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, helped England close the first session at 327/5, trailing by 144 runs to India's formidable score of 471.

During commentary, Hussain noted the strategic importance of Brook's approach, highlighting his proactive stance against Bumrah's bowling prowess. Despite India's impressive start with two initial breakthroughs, Brook's aggressive stance, which included nine runs off Bumrah, was crucial as they began their innings at 209/3.

Hussain emphasized the match's critical juncture as England prepared to face a new ball spell, which could determine the Test's direction. With England aiming to narrow the deficit further in the next session, Smith and Brook remained steadfast, having already formed a promising 50-run partnership before lunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

