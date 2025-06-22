Left Menu

Belgium Dominates: Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Sixth Consecutive Defeat in Pro League

The Indian women's hockey team endured a sixth consecutive defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 0-2 to Belgium, who scored twice in the third quarter. The loss places India at the bottom of the league with just 10 points from 14 matches, nearing relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST
Belgium Dominates: Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Sixth Consecutive Defeat in Pro League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian women's hockey team suffered its sixth consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, falling 0-2 to Belgium. The match on Sunday brought them closer to relegation, adding to their struggles in this challenging series.

Belgium took control in the third quarter after a goalless first half, with Ambre Ballenghie scoring in the 40th minute and Lien Hillewaert swiftly adding their second. Despite India's efforts and two penalty corners, they couldn't penetrate Belgium's strong defense.

This latest loss sees India plummeting to the bottom of the league table, securing only 10 points out of 14 matches. The team is now in dire need of reversing their fortunes in upcoming fixtures to avoid relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025