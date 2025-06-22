Belgium Dominates: Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Sixth Consecutive Defeat in Pro League

The Indian women's hockey team suffered its sixth consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, falling 0-2 to Belgium. The match on Sunday brought them closer to relegation, adding to their struggles in this challenging series.

Belgium took control in the third quarter after a goalless first half, with Ambre Ballenghie scoring in the 40th minute and Lien Hillewaert swiftly adding their second. Despite India's efforts and two penalty corners, they couldn't penetrate Belgium's strong defense.

This latest loss sees India plummeting to the bottom of the league table, securing only 10 points out of 14 matches. The team is now in dire need of reversing their fortunes in upcoming fixtures to avoid relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)