Team India Shines with Record Medals at Asian Para-Badminton Championship 2025

In an unprecedented achievement, Team India secured a total of 27 medals at the Asian Para-Badminton Championship 2025 in Thailand, marking the country's most successful outing at this competitive event. The contingent returned with four gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals, significantly underscoring India's growing dominance in this sport.

A standout match featured Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar, who triumphed in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 final after a fiercely competitive encounter against fellow Indians Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar. Kadam attributed their success to rigorous training and focus, emphasizing the increasing competitiveness each year.

Krishna Nagar, a Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, shone in the mixed doubles SH6 event, clinching silver alongside Nithya Sre. Though they narrowly missed the gold against China's Lin Naili and Li Fengmei, Nagar collected additional bronzes in men's singles SH6 and doubles SH6.

