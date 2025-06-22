Team India Shines with Record Medals at Asian Para-Badminton Championship 2025
Indian para-badminton athletes impressed with a record 27 medals at the 2025 Asian Para-Badminton Championship in Thailand. The team clinched four golds, ten silvers, and thirteen bronzes, marking India's best-ever performance at the event. This success underlines India's rising prowess in para-badminton across diverse classifications.
In an unprecedented achievement, Team India secured a total of 27 medals at the Asian Para-Badminton Championship 2025 in Thailand, marking the country's most successful outing at this competitive event. The contingent returned with four gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals, significantly underscoring India's growing dominance in this sport.
A standout match featured Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar, who triumphed in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 final after a fiercely competitive encounter against fellow Indians Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar. Kadam attributed their success to rigorous training and focus, emphasizing the increasing competitiveness each year.
Krishna Nagar, a Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, shone in the mixed doubles SH6 event, clinching silver alongside Nithya Sre. Though they narrowly missed the gold against China's Lin Naili and Li Fengmei, Nagar collected additional bronzes in men's singles SH6 and doubles SH6.
