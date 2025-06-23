Left Menu

Spectacular Test Showdown: Rahul and Pant Shine at Headingley

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant delivered outstanding centuries to propel India to 364 in their second innings, setting England a challenging target of 371. At stumps, England was 21 without loss, needing 350 more to secure victory in the series opener, highlighting a thrilling cricket encounter at Headingley.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant delivered riveting performances, both surpassing the century mark as India concluded their second innings with a formidable total of 364 on the Test's fourth day.

Facing a target of 371, England wrapped up the day at 21 without loss, requiring another 350 runs for a series-opening win.

India resumed at 90 for two and quickly lost Shubman Gill. However, Rahul and Pant's partnership assigned a substantial 195-run fourth-wicket stand, placing India in a commanding lead at Headingley before both sought quick scoring and fell. Pant's 118 included 15 fours and three sixes, marking a historic feat as he became only the second wicketkeeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

