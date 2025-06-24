England Openers Edge Closer to Historic Test Victory

In an electrifying display of endurance and skill, England's opening batsmen, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, bolstered their team towards a potentially historic victory against India. By lunch, day five of the test saw the duo at 117-0, in pursuit of a formidable 371-run target.

The session began with England at 21-0, as the batsmen showcased surprising restraint, unlike their typical aggressive stance. Their partnership reached fifty runs after 99 balls, marking a testament to patience and strategy. Duckett's 19th test fifty underscored his consistent form, ably supported by fine strokes from Crawley.

Despite the occasional threat from India's attack, including challenges posed by top-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Duckett and Crawley successfully navigated these hurdles. They remained unbeaten at lunch, at 42 and 64 respectively, inching closer to completing one of England's most successful run chases.

