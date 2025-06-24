England Openers Edge Closer to Historic Test Victory
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley's impressive partnership has placed England on the brink of a historic victory against India. Starting the day at 21-0, the duo reached 117-0 by lunch, chasing 371. Despite several challenges, the openers remained resilient, nearing England's second-highest successful run chase.
In an electrifying display of endurance and skill, England's opening batsmen, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, bolstered their team towards a potentially historic victory against India. By lunch, day five of the test saw the duo at 117-0, in pursuit of a formidable 371-run target.
The session began with England at 21-0, as the batsmen showcased surprising restraint, unlike their typical aggressive stance. Their partnership reached fifty runs after 99 balls, marking a testament to patience and strategy. Duckett's 19th test fifty underscored his consistent form, ably supported by fine strokes from Crawley.
Despite the occasional threat from India's attack, including challenges posed by top-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Duckett and Crawley successfully navigated these hurdles. They remained unbeaten at lunch, at 42 and 64 respectively, inching closer to completing one of England's most successful run chases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
