Murad Sirman Shatters Record at National Junior Athletics Championships
Gujarat's Murad Sirman broke the 400m hurdles meet record to win gold at the 23rd National Junior Federation Athletics Championships. He clocked 50.75 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 51.26 seconds. Uttar Pradesh's Anushka Yadav also set a new record in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 60.46m.
Gujarat athlete Murad Sirman made headlines by setting a new meet record in the men's 400m hurdles at the 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships. On the final day of the event, Sirman clocked a remarkable 50.75 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 51.26 seconds set by Durgesh Kumar Pal in 2012.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Anushka Yadav dominated the women's hammer throw, breaking the earlier meet record with a throw of 60.46 meters. This performance follows her prior achievement of setting the junior national record with a distance of 62.89 meters in February at the Uttarakhand National Games.
The championship showcased promising young athletes, with numerous events witnessing fierce competition. Talented participants hailed from across India as they vied for supremacy in various track and field events, marking the conclusion of the three-day competition at the Madan Mohan Malaviya Sports Complex.
(With inputs from agencies.)
