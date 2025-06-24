Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals

The 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 is intensifying as the tournament moves into its semi-final stage. The semi-finalists, set to compete for the prestigious title, were confirmed after a series of thrilling quarter-final matches.

In the women's category, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu triumphed over Hockey Karnataka with a 3-1 victory, propelled by goals from Chitra, Rasna Suresh Babu, and Saumya. Hockey Association of Odisha blasted past Kerala Hockey in a resounding 10-0 win, with Sarita Lakra netting an impressive five goals. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana dismantled Hockey Himachal 8-0, and Hockey Punjab crushed Hockey Maharashtra 13-0, both teams displaying dominant performances to secure their spots in the semi-finals.

On the men's side, Hockey Maharashtra narrowly edged out Hockey Karnataka 2-1, thanks to crucial goals from Captain Dhananjay Mahadik and Sandesh Ganesh More. Hockey Chandigarh clinched their semi-final berth after a tense shoot-out victory over Hockey Haryana, following a 2-2 draw in regulation. The shoot-out heroics were highlighted by the exceptional goalkeeping of Arundeep Sanghotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)