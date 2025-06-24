Left Menu

Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals

As the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 advances, the semi-finalists have emerged victoriously. In the women's category, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Haryana, and Punjab move forward, while in the men's category, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha also secure their semi-final positions after action-packed quarter-final fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:14 IST
Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals
Players in action during quarter-finals (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 is intensifying as the tournament moves into its semi-final stage. The semi-finalists, set to compete for the prestigious title, were confirmed after a series of thrilling quarter-final matches.

In the women's category, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu triumphed over Hockey Karnataka with a 3-1 victory, propelled by goals from Chitra, Rasna Suresh Babu, and Saumya. Hockey Association of Odisha blasted past Kerala Hockey in a resounding 10-0 win, with Sarita Lakra netting an impressive five goals. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana dismantled Hockey Himachal 8-0, and Hockey Punjab crushed Hockey Maharashtra 13-0, both teams displaying dominant performances to secure their spots in the semi-finals.

On the men's side, Hockey Maharashtra narrowly edged out Hockey Karnataka 2-1, thanks to crucial goals from Captain Dhananjay Mahadik and Sandesh Ganesh More. Hockey Chandigarh clinched their semi-final berth after a tense shoot-out victory over Hockey Haryana, following a 2-2 draw in regulation. The shoot-out heroics were highlighted by the exceptional goalkeeping of Arundeep Sanghotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025