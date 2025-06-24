Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals
As the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 advances, the semi-finalists have emerged victoriously. In the women's category, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Haryana, and Punjab move forward, while in the men's category, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha also secure their semi-final positions after action-packed quarter-final fixtures.
The 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 is intensifying as the tournament moves into its semi-final stage. The semi-finalists, set to compete for the prestigious title, were confirmed after a series of thrilling quarter-final matches.
In the women's category, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu triumphed over Hockey Karnataka with a 3-1 victory, propelled by goals from Chitra, Rasna Suresh Babu, and Saumya. Hockey Association of Odisha blasted past Kerala Hockey in a resounding 10-0 win, with Sarita Lakra netting an impressive five goals. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana dismantled Hockey Himachal 8-0, and Hockey Punjab crushed Hockey Maharashtra 13-0, both teams displaying dominant performances to secure their spots in the semi-finals.
On the men's side, Hockey Maharashtra narrowly edged out Hockey Karnataka 2-1, thanks to crucial goals from Captain Dhananjay Mahadik and Sandesh Ganesh More. Hockey Chandigarh clinched their semi-final berth after a tense shoot-out victory over Hockey Haryana, following a 2-2 draw in regulation. The shoot-out heroics were highlighted by the exceptional goalkeeping of Arundeep Sanghotra.
