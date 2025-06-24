RB Leipzig's New Era: Ole Werner Takes the Helm

RB Leipzig have turned to Ole Werner as their new head coach, entrusting him with the team's future until 2027. The announcement on Tuesday comes after a drawn-out search for a successor to Marco Rose, who departed in March. Leipzig ended the season in a disappointing seventh place under interim coach Zsolt Low.

Werner, aged 37, chose not to extend his stay at Werder Bremen, opting instead for the challenge awaiting him at Leipzig. The team, having missed out on European qualification for the first time since 2016, faces a domestic-only campaign next season. 'Ole is a young, ambitious, and determined coach who will further develop with us,' stated Leipzig's managing director Marcel Schafer.

Werner, expressing his commitment to the club's goals, said, 'RB Leipzig represents a bold, attacking style of play with a clear identity. This ambitious environment is exactly the kind I want to be part of and contribute to,' showcasing his alignment with the club's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)