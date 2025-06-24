Nicolas Jackson Faces Extended Ban at Club World Cup
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson receives a two-match ban for a red card in a Club World Cup match against Flamengo. The foul was deemed serious by FIFA's disciplinary committee, impacting Chelsea's lineup for upcoming matches. Jackson publicly apologized for the incident.
Chelsea's forward, Nicolas Jackson, is facing the ramifications of an extended ban after a red card incident during a match against Flamengo. The Club World Cup game, ending in a 3-1 loss for Chelsea, took a pivotal turn when Jackson's studs-up challenge on Ayrton Lucas drew immediate disciplinary action.
Originally given a one-match suspension, FIFA's disciplinary committee reviewed the foul, labeling it 'serious foul play.' As a result, Jackson's ban was increased to two matches. This sanction prohibits him from participating in the team's final group-stage clash against Esperance Sportive de Tunis and potentially the last-16 tie, should Chelsea qualify.
In a public apology via social media, Jackson expressed regret over the incident. Meanwhile, Chelsea contemplates its strategy moving forward, with Jackson sidelined. The decision, cited under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, is irreversible as confirmed by FIFA in a statement shared by ESPN.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspension in Kerala: Headmaster's POCSO Case Controversy
Kagiso Rabada Bounces Back: From Suspension to Glory at Lord's
FIFA World Cup 2026: Navigating Politics and Global Scrutiny
FIFA World Cup's Controversial Path: Navigating Immigration and Protests
Flight Suspensions Announced for D.C. Army Parade