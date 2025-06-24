Left Menu

Nicolas Jackson Faces Extended Ban at Club World Cup

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson receives a two-match ban for a red card in a Club World Cup match against Flamengo. The foul was deemed serious by FIFA's disciplinary committee, impacting Chelsea's lineup for upcoming matches. Jackson publicly apologized for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:30 IST
Chelsea's forward, Nicolas Jackson, is facing the ramifications of an extended ban after a red card incident during a match against Flamengo. The Club World Cup game, ending in a 3-1 loss for Chelsea, took a pivotal turn when Jackson's studs-up challenge on Ayrton Lucas drew immediate disciplinary action.

Originally given a one-match suspension, FIFA's disciplinary committee reviewed the foul, labeling it 'serious foul play.' As a result, Jackson's ban was increased to two matches. This sanction prohibits him from participating in the team's final group-stage clash against Esperance Sportive de Tunis and potentially the last-16 tie, should Chelsea qualify.

In a public apology via social media, Jackson expressed regret over the incident. Meanwhile, Chelsea contemplates its strategy moving forward, with Jackson sidelined. The decision, cited under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, is irreversible as confirmed by FIFA in a statement shared by ESPN.

