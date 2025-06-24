India's Squash Stars Shine at Asian Doubles Championship

India's women's squash team continues to impress at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship as Anahat Singh, recently named Women's Challenger Player of the Season for 2024, alongside her partner Joshna Chinappa, powered through to the semi-finals. They defeated the Philippines' pair, Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida, with a decisive 2-0 (11-6, 11-3) victory in just 12 minutes.

Despite some successes, India's other women's pairing, Pooja Arthi Raghu and Rathika Seelan, saw a mixed outcome. While they managed a 2-0 (11-8, 11-9) win over Singapore's Vicky Yue Ying Lai and Gracia Chua Rui En in Pool B, they succumbed in their quarter-final match to Malaysia's Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying, marking a 2-0 defeat (11-7,11-8). They now enter the placement matches to determine their final standing from the fifth to eighth spots.

In men's squash doubles, defending champions Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar displayed resilience by overcoming a challenging start against South Korea's Minwoo Lee and Jooyoung Na. After initially trailing, the Indian team rallied to secure a 2-1 (10-11, 11-3, 11-5) victory that advanced them to the semi-finals. Conversely, Ravi Dixit and Guhan Senthilkumar fell short, exiting after losses in both their final Pool C match and subsequent placement round. Indian mixed doubles teams, buoyed by byes, will face crucial quarter-final matches on Wednesday, with top seeds Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh primed for a showdown against the Philippines duo Jemyca Aribado and David William Pelino.

