Bengaluru Bravehearts Clinch Semi-Final Spot; Mumbai Dreamers Salvage Dramatic Draw

The Bengaluru Bravehearts cemented their position as the third team to make it to the semi-finals of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League. They secured a narrow 34-26 victory over the Kalinga Black Tigers in a game filled with dramatic turns.

The Tigers initially took control with Ethan Turner's try and Maurice Longbottom's conversion, followed by further points from Lucas Lacamp and Turner. However, the Bravehearts, led by Philip Wokorach and Arpan Chhetri, clawed back into the game, trailing by just four points at halftime.

Liam Poulton led the charge in the second half, securing vital tries to push the Bravehearts ahead. Despite Ethan Turner's continued efforts for the Tigers, the Bravehearts responded with crucial scores from Wokorach and Iowane Teba to secure their victory. In another match, the Mumbai Dreamers staged a late comeback, leveling the game 19-19 against the Delhi Redz after dramatic contributions from James Turner and Vuiviwa Naduvalo.

