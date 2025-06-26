Left Menu

Svensson's Strike Sends Dortmund to Club World Cup Round of 16

Daniel Svensson's first-half goal secured Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD, propelling them to the Club World Cup round of 16. With dominant attacking play and strong defensive efforts, Dortmund managed to top Group F, setting up a next match against the Group E runner-up.

Daniel Svensson's crucial first-half goal ensured Borussia Dortmund's advancement to the Club World Cup's round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over South Korea's Ulsan HD.

In an impressive display at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, Dortmund's attack relentlessly pressured the Ulsan defense, finally breaking through when Jobe Bellingham assisted Svensson for the match's sole goal in the 36th minute. Dortmund's dominance was supported by several creative opportunities, though Ulsan's goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo made notable saves to keep his team in contention.

While Dortmund controlled much of the game, Ulsan responded after halftime, but their efforts fell short against a solid Dortmund defense. Ending Group F in first place, Dortmund looks ahead to facing either River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey from Group E in the upcoming round.

