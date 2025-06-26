Svensson's Strike Sends Dortmund to Club World Cup Round of 16

Daniel Svensson's crucial first-half goal ensured Borussia Dortmund's advancement to the Club World Cup's round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over South Korea's Ulsan HD.

In an impressive display at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, Dortmund's attack relentlessly pressured the Ulsan defense, finally breaking through when Jobe Bellingham assisted Svensson for the match's sole goal in the 36th minute. Dortmund's dominance was supported by several creative opportunities, though Ulsan's goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo made notable saves to keep his team in contention.

While Dortmund controlled much of the game, Ulsan responded after halftime, but their efforts fell short against a solid Dortmund defense. Ending Group F in first place, Dortmund looks ahead to facing either River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey from Group E in the upcoming round.

(With inputs from agencies.)