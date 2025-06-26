Jharkhand and Visakhapatnam Lead Charge Against Drug Abuse with Marathon and Cyclothon

In a bid to combat substance abuse, the Jharkhand Government organized a marathon from Morhabadi Ground to Albert Ekka Chowk on Wednesday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Jharkhand Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar expressed hope for further proactive measures from all districts to address the drug menace.

On June 22, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg had underscored the escalating challenge of drug abuse and the bureau's revitalized method of tackling it. Garg declared that the NCB would observe June 26 with extended initiatives rather than limiting it to a single day event, marking it as a 'Pakhwada' dedicated to the cause.

In Visakhapatnam, the NCB, in collaboration with EAGLE Visakhapatnam and Decathlon, organized a Cyclothon on June 22 to support the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' initiative. The event aligned with global efforts to commemorate June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Over 100 cyclists took to the city streets, rallying behind the message, 'Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs,' symbolizing unity against drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)