Suryakumar Yadav: Back in Action After Successful Surgery

India's T20I cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has successfully undergone surgery for a sports hernia in Munich, Germany.

The surgery was performed after Yadav experienced discomfort in his lower right abdomen, and a corrective procedure was deemed necessary.

Happily on the road to recovery, Yadav is expected to start rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru within two weeks. This marks Yadav's third surgery in three years following his exceptional performance in IPL 2025.

Post-surgery, the cricketer expressed eagerness to return to play, eyeing leadership in the T20I series against Bangladesh in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)