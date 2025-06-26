Cricket Fever: India's Australia Tour Sparks Ticket Frenzy
Cricket Australia reports over 90,000 tickets sold for India's white-ball tour of Australia, scheduled for October-November. High demand is marked by sold-out matches and strong purchases from Indian fan clubs. The series promises to be a major event, continuing the popularity following the Border-Gavaskar series.
India's much-anticipated white-ball cricket tour of Australia is months away, yet fans' excitement is palpable, with over 90,000 tickets already sold. Cricket Australia (CA) reports extraordinary sales numbers for the eight matches slated for October and November, with some games already sold out.
As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the series, the Indian diaspora has played a significant role in ticket purchases. Over 16% of sales are credited to Indian fan clubs, with Bharat Army leading the charge. This enthusiasm mirrors the massive interest seen during last summer's Border-Gavaskar series.
CA's Executive General Manager, Joel Morrison, expressed delight at such strong engagement, forecasting a vibrant atmosphere at the venues. The tour includes three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, promising an electrifying lineup for both Australian and Indian fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
