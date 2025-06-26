Left Menu

ICC Reveals New Powerplay Rules for T20 Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated the T20 cricket rules, especially focusing on powerplay overs in shortened matches. The changes, effective from July, redefine the number of overs with field restrictions based on the total overs played, adjusting them for various shortened game formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:00 IST
ICC Reveals New Powerplay Rules for T20 Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday a series of new powerplay rules for the T20 cricket format. These changes aim to better regulate how the game is played when matches are shortened due to circumstances like weather conditions.

Starting this July, the ICC's updated Playing Conditions state that in an eight-over innings, now only 2.2 overs can be played with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle, replacing the original three powerplay overs. Similarly, a five-over innings will have just 1.3 powerplay overs.

The new table on the ICC website details powerplay overs for every shortened game scenario: 1.5 overs for a six-over innings, 2.1 overs for seven, scaling up proportionally up to 4.5 powerplay overs in a 16-over match. These updates mark a significant shift in strategy for teams adapting to reduced playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025