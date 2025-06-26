ICC Reveals New Powerplay Rules for T20 Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday a series of new powerplay rules for the T20 cricket format. These changes aim to better regulate how the game is played when matches are shortened due to circumstances like weather conditions.

Starting this July, the ICC's updated Playing Conditions state that in an eight-over innings, now only 2.2 overs can be played with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle, replacing the original three powerplay overs. Similarly, a five-over innings will have just 1.3 powerplay overs.

The new table on the ICC website details powerplay overs for every shortened game scenario: 1.5 overs for a six-over innings, 2.1 overs for seven, scaling up proportionally up to 4.5 powerplay overs in a 16-over match. These updates mark a significant shift in strategy for teams adapting to reduced playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)