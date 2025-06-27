Jayden Seales Fined for Code Breach as West Indies Battle Australia

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee due to a breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct during the first Test against Australia in Barbados. The incident occurred in the 55th over of Australia's first innings, where Seales made a gesture towards the dressing room following the dismissal of opposing captain Pat Cummins.

The ICC deemed the gesture as a violation of Article 2.5, which prohibits language or gestures that could incite an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter. Seales downplayed the episode, attributing it to frustration after conceding a few good shots to Cummins, but was still fined and received a demerit point, marking his second offence in 24 months.

On the field, Seales contributed to the West Indies' spirited bowling performance. In a closely contested match, Shai Hope and Roston Chase helped secure a slender first innings lead for the Caribbean team. Despite Australia's challenges, the contest remains balanced with both teams having opportunities as the Test progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)